Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $417.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,650,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,779,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average of $408.60. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

