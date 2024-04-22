InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.76. 6,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

