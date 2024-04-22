Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 20,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,681% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Criteo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.50. 433,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,953.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Criteo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

