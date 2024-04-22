Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nokia Oyj Call Options (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,704 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,667 call options.

NOK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 9,101,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,238,263. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 72.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

