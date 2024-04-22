iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,926,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,653,574. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

