iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.70

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 85572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.