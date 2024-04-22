iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.72

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 256544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.