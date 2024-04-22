iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.72

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 256544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

