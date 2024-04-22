iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,504,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,020. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

