iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,034,954 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

