iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,365. The firm has a market cap of $431.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

