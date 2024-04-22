iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. 9,029,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,962. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

