iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Boosted by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.43. 541,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,041. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

