iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 363,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 320,643 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $76.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,754,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

