iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.40

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.40 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 5129101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.