iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. 1,269,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,770. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

