iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.16

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 197890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

