iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,653 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

