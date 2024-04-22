iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.11

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 364798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
