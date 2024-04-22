iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.27

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 2632356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

