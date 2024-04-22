iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.64

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 33527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

