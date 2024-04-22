iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.95

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.95 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 1787493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

