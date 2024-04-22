iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541,360 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $90,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,929,759 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

