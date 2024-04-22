Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Eight Capital

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVN traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,680. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5149972 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

