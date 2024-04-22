Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $237.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $226.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $177.03 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

