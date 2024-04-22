Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$23.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.84.

Shares of LUG traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.09. The company had a trading volume of 127,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,229. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

