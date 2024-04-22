Jefferies Financial Group Increases Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $17.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $18.31. 3,414,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

