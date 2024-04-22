Jefferies Financial Group Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.