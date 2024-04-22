Jefferies Financial Group Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LVS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after buying an additional 5,439,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

