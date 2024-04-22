Jeffrey Gould Buys 5,500 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $92,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937,730.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,299 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $206,746.19.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,899.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 991 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,103.75.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 41,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRT

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.