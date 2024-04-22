Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,507,746 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,726,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $260,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

BAC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,937,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,417,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

