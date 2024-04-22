Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $172,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 559,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 408,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 75,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.