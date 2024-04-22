Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421,308 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Cadence Design Systems worth $1,804,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,931. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

