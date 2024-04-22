Jennison Associates LLC Has $166.75 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $166,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 253,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

