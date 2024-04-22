Jennison Associates LLC Has $196.10 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.76% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $196,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $380,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $53,556.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,898.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $53,556.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,898.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,657. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,787. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

