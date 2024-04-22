Jennison Associates LLC Has $591.87 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.83% of Moody’s worth $591,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 60.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.68. 87,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.95. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

