Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 601,749 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.57% of Shift4 Payments worth $218,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 435,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,765. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.