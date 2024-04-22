Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Netflix worth $2,654,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,219,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Netflix by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 298,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.