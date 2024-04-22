Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $548,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 8,521,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,700,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

