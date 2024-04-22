Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,345,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,942,000 after buying an additional 79,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,868,487. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.83. 1,893,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,829. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

