Jennison Associates LLC Sells 101,892 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,892 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.22% of MercadoLibre worth $3,349,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.0 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $26.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,329.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,559.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,527.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.