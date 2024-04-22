Jennison Associates LLC Sells 32,412 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $157,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,739. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average of $281.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

