Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 697,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,925,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in monday.com by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,862. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,537.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.