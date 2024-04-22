Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.49% of NiSource worth $273,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NiSource by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NiSource by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NiSource by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 640,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,984. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

