JMP Securities Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

