JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

DX stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -557.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 2,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 516,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

