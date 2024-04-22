Johannes Palsson Purchases 5,670 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $269,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.