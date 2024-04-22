JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $37.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 134,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,878. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after buying an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.