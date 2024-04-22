JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 648,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 2,303,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,851. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

