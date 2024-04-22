JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) versus Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Head to Head Survey

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $44.03 billion 0.91 $6.79 billion $0.40 6.30

This table compares JSB Financial and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JSB Financial and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,828.57%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 17.97% 11.29% 0.59%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats JSB Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

