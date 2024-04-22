Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

LON:JLP opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.80. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.68 ($0.12).

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.