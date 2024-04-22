Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
